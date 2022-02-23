Gold prices have climbed to a historic peak in Vietnam, reaching nearly VND64 million (US$2,782) per tael, as international prices hit a near nine-month high after Russia ordered troops into breakaway …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Vietnamese gold prices reach historic high - February 23, 2022
- Roscan Gold Makes New High Grade Gold Discovery at the Disse Target with 7.29 gpt Gold over 6m, 15.09 gpt Gold over 2m and 12.36 gpt Gold over 2m - February 23, 2022
- What’s Next For Gold Prices As Attention Shifts To Key Inflation Data? - February 23, 2022