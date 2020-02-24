Asian currencies slid on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors flocking to gold and the dollar for safety.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Virus spread beyond China drives investors to gold and dollar - February 24, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs over 2% to 7-year high as virus spreads rapidly - February 23, 2020
- Gold climbs over 2% to 7-year high as virus spreads rapidly - February 23, 2020