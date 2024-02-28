MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) is pleased to report the presence of visible gold in the first hole of the 2024 drilling program in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Prices Continue To Consolidate - February 28, 2024
- Visible Gold in Sirios’ First Drill Hole of 2024 at Eclipse, Cheechoo Property - February 28, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends its consolidation around $2,030 - February 28, 2024