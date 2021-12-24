Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) concluded the trading at $0.67 on Thursday, December 23 with a fall of -0.75% from its closing price on previous day. Taking a look at stock we notice that its last check …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Volatility Reaches 4.24%: Tighten Your Seat Belt - December 24, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD up for the second week in a row, still limited around $1810 - December 24, 2021
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Build Base - December 24, 2021