U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq, as softer-than-expected inflation data supported the view that the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates. The rate-sensitive S&P 500 real estate and utilities sectors had their biggest daily percentage gains since November 2022,
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
