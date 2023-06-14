By Shristi Achar A and Sruthi Shankar (Reuters) -U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, setting Wall Street up for a fresh round of gains, while investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week.
