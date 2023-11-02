By Sinéad Carew and Amruta Khandekar (Reuters) – The S&P 500 roughly held its gains on Wednesday although trading was choppy as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began his press conference after the U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Wall Street holds gains, trade choppy as Fed keeps rates steady - November 2, 2023
- US Fed holds interest rates, could raise later - November 2, 2023
- Gold price moves up after US Fed keeps rates unchanged; what should be your strategy for bullion today? - November 2, 2023