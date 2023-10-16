On Wall Street, shares of Lululemon jumped 7.7% in its first trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the apparel company will join its widely tracked S&P 500 index. It’s replacing Activision Blizzard …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases, but Israel-Hamas war keeps prices above $1,900 - October 16, 2023
- Gold opens up an early lead over the dollar and US Treasurys as Hamas’ attack on Israel pushes investors toward safe havens - October 16, 2023
- Wall Street rises, and oil and gold slip as some of last week’s moves unwind - October 16, 2023