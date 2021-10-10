Here’s how it looked, price pre-report at 1763 before swiftly climbing to 1782 — a 13-day high — only to give it all back post-report and then some in less than two hours. Blame it on the M word?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Wallflower Gold Remains Untowed - October 10, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Trades Steady at Dh213.250 - October 10, 2021
- Dubai: 24K gold seen trading between Dh210 and Dh215 this week - October 10, 2021