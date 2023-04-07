Gold prices are up about 10% this year and traded around $2,020 an ounce at one point on Thursday. That’s within striking distance of the $2,075 peak hit in Aug. 2020 , during the early days of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Want to play soaring gold prices? These stocks are seen rising by at least 20% - April 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls retreat amid recession woes ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls - April 6, 2023
- Your money: Gold still a worthy investment despite its record-high price - April 6, 2023