Warangal: Red chilli price crossed half century mark, has in fact is competing with the cost of 24 carat gold. It’s a record of sorts at the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard, one of the largest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Warangal: Red chilli prices surges on par with gold - March 30, 2022
- Blue Star Gold Announces Option Grants - March 30, 2022
- Stocks halt gains on growth concerns as bond yields fall, oil, gold up, USD weakens - March 30, 2022