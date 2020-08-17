Warren Buffett buys stake in gold mining firm raising speculation of shift in investment philosophy

Shares of Barrick have benefited from rising gold prices, which set a record last week, and rose 3.2 percent in after-hours trading following Berkshire’s disclosure.
