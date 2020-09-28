The famed investor’s company will receive preferred shares and a stock warrant, echoing past deals with Goldman Sachs and General Electric.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway gets back to basics with $600 million Scripps deal after shock bets on Snowflake and Barrick Gold - September 28, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sellers are waiting in the ambush - September 28, 2020
- Gold prices falls for sixth straight session, silver rates at Rs 58,500 - September 28, 2020