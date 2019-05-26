For gold and crude oil, it was a weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing PMI report. The price action driving natural gas was dictated by the weekly-storage report. Gold closed higher last week as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Weak Manufacturing PMI Data Drives Gold Higher, Crude Lower; Natural Gas Traders Focused on Weather - May 26, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weak Durable Goods Data Could Spike Prices Higher - May 26, 2019
- A lunar gold rush is about to start — and it could quickly exhaust the solar system’s limited resources - May 25, 2019