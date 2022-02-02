Gold futures are likely to remain rangebound until investors get some clarity from the Fed on the pace of future rate hikes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Weaker Dollar Underpinning Gold Ahead of ADP Report - February 2, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 1 Feb 2022: MCX gold trades flat ahead of Union Budget 2022, may touch Rs 48000 per kg today - February 2, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reclaims the 200-DMA though is struggling around $1809 - February 2, 2022