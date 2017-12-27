Gold rose for an eighth straight session on Wednesday as a retreat in the dollar encouraged some investors to buy into the metal, while this year’s leading precious metal palladium hit another near 17-year peak. Gold prices have risen more than three per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold tops Rs 30,000-mark, hits 3-week high on firm global cues - December 27, 2017
- Gold hits fresh 4-week tops on USD selling, $ 1300 closer - December 27, 2017
- Weakness in US dollar props up gold prices - December 27, 2017