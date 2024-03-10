Vijayawada: Soaring gold prices have become a major concern for the people ahead of the summer wedding season. Gold price touched a record high mark of 6,627 per gram in city on Saturday resulting in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Wedding sales take a hit as gold prices move up - March 9, 2024
- Gold prices strengthen - March 9, 2024
- Silver Prices Forecast: Will Gold Strength, CPI Data Drive XAG/USD’s Direction Next Week? - March 9, 2024