Gold is the anti-dollar. A strengthening dollar suggests a gold selloff. The price of gold is testing the support since August. A break below $1,260 would suggest a retest of the 1,300 levels. Facebook’s record close on Friday paves the way for another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Week Ahead: USD, Oil Higher? Gold Lower? Tesla, Apple Report - October 29, 2017
- Tax Cuts, Entitlements, And Gold Prices - October 29, 2017
- Open Interest Is Still Rising Even As Gold & Silver Fall In Price - October 29, 2017