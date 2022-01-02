Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as low as C$11.20.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.74 - January 2, 2022
- Gold Price Trend In 2021; Gold Price Outlook For 2022 - January 1, 2022
- Gold Coast house prices: What to expect in 2022 - January 1, 2022