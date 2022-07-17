Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$9.06. 281,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Down 16.7% - July 17, 2022
- New Gold (NYSE:NGD) versus Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Critical Survey - July 17, 2022
- Gold price today, July 17: Gold prices remain unchanged; Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 16, 2022