Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $302.80M, closed the last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Forecast To Gain 48.68% To Hit Consensus Price Target - September 6, 2021
- Gold prices rise to Rs 47,534/10 gm on rupee downtick; silver climbs Rs 1,482 a kg - September 6, 2021
- Are Investors Inclined To Sell Their Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Holdings? - September 6, 2021