It lost 87% over a greater than four year bear market. Both time and price were similar to the bear market in gold stocks. After rebounding 142%, Thai stocks lost 54% over the next year and four months. While that low in late 2000 marked the corrective low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What Bear Market History Teaches About Gold Stocks For 2018-2019 - November 21, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher; All eyes on Fed minutes - November 21, 2017
- Wait For $1,260 To Get Breached Before Looking For A Bottom In Gold - November 21, 2017