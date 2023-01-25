We look at how gold and gold equities have fared historically during US recessions. Financial markets have been anticipating a US recession for some time. One clear signal is the inverted US yield …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What could a US recession mean for gold and gold equities? - January 25, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to see a price correction in the short-term – ANZ - January 25, 2023
- Polymetal: FY22 Gold Equivalent Production In Line With Original Guidance - January 25, 2023