With the increase in gold prices, people tend to pledge more gold as collateral for loans. This means that the ticket size of loans increases, leading to loan growth for gold financiers. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What does rise in gold prices mean for Muthoot and Manappuram? - March 20, 2023
- Gold prices ease as market focus turns to US Fed meeting - March 20, 2023
- The Commodities Feed: Gold benefits from haven demand - March 20, 2023