A gold ETF holds gold as its underlying asset. Gold ETFs track the price of gold, so as gold prices increase, the ETF’s value increases. You buy and sell gold ETFs on a stock exchange just as you …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold inches higher as traders await Fed rate-hike decision - May 3, 2023
- What is a gold ETF? - May 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD unlikely to see a deeper consolidation, strength to continue – TDS - May 3, 2023