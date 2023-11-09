Gold (GC=F) is under pressure after nearly reaching the $2,000 mark. A big buyer of gold has been central banks and it is possible that, in 2023, those purchases could exceed those from last year. Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre deep dives into recent history of purchasing trends of central banks and the possible impact of the Mideast conflict on the market.
