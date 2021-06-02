Gold bought physically or digitally, can act as an insurance policy for the investor’s wealth. When the market crashes, if the stocks invested in by the investors are hit badly but he/she has a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
What makes Digital Gold a safe and profitable portfolio diversifier?
Gold bought physically or digitally, can act as an insurance policy for the investor’s wealth. When the market crashes, if the stocks invested in by the investors are hit badly but he/she has a …