Real U.S. government bond yields mostly govern the direction of gold prices, and rallies based on geopolitical distress often fade quickly.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What Really Matters for the Surging Price of Gold - January 8, 2020
- Gold and oil prices jump as US-Iran crisis worries markets – business live - January 8, 2020
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes spark Mideast war fears - January 8, 2020