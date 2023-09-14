Inflation ticked up for a second straight month in August, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting the biggest month-to-month increase in consumer prices all year. Jeanna Smialek, Federal Reserve and U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What the August rise in inflation could mean for the economy - September 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers from three-week low, upside potential seems limited - September 13, 2023
- Gold Gains in Asia Morning Trade, Reversing Overnight Losses - September 13, 2023