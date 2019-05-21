In other words, gold won’t generate income or produce anything of value — its price is simply based on what someone else is willing to pay for it. “You could take all the gold that’s ever been mined, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
What Warren Buffett Thinks About Stocks, Bonds, Gold, Cash, Real Estate, Index Funds, and Cryptocurrencies
In other words, gold won’t generate income or produce anything of value — its price is simply based on what someone else is willing to pay for it. “You could take all the gold that’s ever been mined, …