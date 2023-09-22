Having just come back from New York my eyeballs still hurt from them bugging out at prices. You can’t say the same about gold. So I’ve thrown out my childhood 101 investing book that says buy gold in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Whatever Happened To Gold Being An Inflation Hedge? - September 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-week low as hawkish Fed boosts dollar, yields - September 22, 2023
- Gold prices slightly higher after worst day in nearly two months - September 22, 2023