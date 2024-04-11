Costco may be selling up to $200 million worth of the bars each month, according to a Wells Fargo analysis. The bars sell out quickly, and customers are trading advice online about how to get them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- With Gold At New Highs, Miners Consider More Than Price - April 11, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Consolidate at Highs - April 11, 2024
- What’s behind the Costco gold rush craze and should you consider it? - April 11, 2024