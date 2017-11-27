On the surface, this week’s release of the last FOMC meeting minutes pushed the price of gold closer to the all-important $1,300 level once again. But the effect was short-lived, and over the next couple of days, gold prices retreated back to around the $ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What’s Next for the Price of Gold in December 2017 - November 27, 2017
- Gold Prices Are Headed to $10,000 With This Ammo About to Ignite - November 27, 2017
- Gold settles higher to recoup most of last week’s loss - November 27, 2017