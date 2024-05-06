Returning to gold, the price is surging due to increased geopolitical tensions – wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the Israel-Iran conflict, Houthis firing on commercial ships in the Red Sea, and the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan being the main ones – and continued central bank buying, even though gold is hitting record highs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What’s really driving the gold price surge? - May 6, 2024
- Gold prices rise amid Middle East events, prospects of federal interest rate reduction - May 6, 2024
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 6 May, Monday - May 6, 2024