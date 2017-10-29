Dubai: The days of cheaper gold rates for jewellery buyers in the UAE may probably end soon as the recent price correction, which saw the precious metal falling to $1,260 an ounce this month, is over. The bullion looks set to revisit the previous high of $ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- When gold prices will hit $1,450 an ounce - October 29, 2017
- Fall In Gold Prices Fails To Spark Post-Diwali Lull in Demand - October 29, 2017
- What $1million dollars buys you in every capital city: From a luxury penthouse in Adelaide to a waterfront retreat on the Gold Coast – how the median house price proves … - October 28, 2017