The prognosis for gold and gold stocks remains bearish into year end as we wait for lower prices and a low risk buying opportunity. The good news is those who buy weakness in the months ahead could position themselves for strong profits in 2018.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady, central banks in focus - October 31, 2017
- When Will Rising Yields Benefit Gold? - October 31, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, central banks in focus - October 31, 2017