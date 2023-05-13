Gold prices have been high for some time. In mid-April, spot prices hit $2,048 according to data from the World Gold Council — the highest they’ve been since the all-time peak of $2,067 in August 2021 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Where are gold prices heading? Here’s what experts say - May 13, 2023
- Gold, silver price retraces from life-time high. Buy or wait for more dip? - May 12, 2023
- Gold, silver prices continue to slump - May 12, 2023