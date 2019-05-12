Dubai: Gold jewellery fans in the UAE could be in for price increases of more than Dh3 per gram this week, as demand for the precious metal is forecast to surge amid tensions arising from the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Where UAE gold jewellery prices are headed this week: Rates could easily soar to nearly Dh160 per gram
Dubai: Gold jewellery fans in the UAE could be in for price increases of more than Dh3 per gram this week, as demand for the precious metal is forecast to surge amid tensions arising from the US …