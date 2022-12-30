Saxo Bank has unusual forecasts for 2023; in fact, the bank calls its own predictions outrageous ideas. Click to read my take on them and how it relates to gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why $3000 Gold Is Possible In 2023 - December 30, 2022
- Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals When He’d Buy Bitcoin Again—Alongside A Huge 4,000% Price Prediction That Could Blow Gold Out Of The Water - December 30, 2022
- Big Gold Closes Flow-Through Financing - December 30, 2022