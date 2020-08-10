Gold has rocketed to nearly $2,000 a troy ounce, piercing the previous all-time high of September 2011 and outstripping this year’s gains in high-flying US technology stocks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Key downside targets to watch after NFP’s down day – Confluence Detector - August 10, 2020
- Why All That Glitters Is Gold - August 10, 2020
- Gold dips as dollar holds onto gains; U.S.-China spat in focus - August 10, 2020