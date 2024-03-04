It has been considered one of the worst financial blunders the Government ever made. On May 7, 1999, the UK Treasury announced it would be selling over half of the nation’s gold reserves. The move, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Britain is still paying the price for Gordon Brown’s gold bullion blunder - March 4, 2024
- London gold price benchmark hits all-time high, LBMA says - March 4, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD skyrockets, trades near record highs - March 4, 2024