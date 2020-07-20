Miners with silver exposure got a shot in the arm despite, or perhaps because of, the metal’s generally subpar performance compared to gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Fortuna Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Americas Gold and Silver All Jumped 10% or More on July 20 - July 20, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Factors Lining Up, but Where are the Buyers? - July 20, 2020
- Gold, technology stocks lift markets in Toronto and the U.S. ahead of Q2 reports - July 20, 2020