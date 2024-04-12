The MCX gold rate set a new record today at ₹72,678 per 10g, with the silver rate reaching ₹84,102 per kilogram. This surge in gold and silver prices is attributed to market anticipation of a US Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why gold and silver are trading at record high prices - April 12, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Focus on weekly close above $2,400 amid heightened geopolitical tensions - April 12, 2024
- Why are gold prices rising? Chris Wood of Jefferies explains - April 12, 2024