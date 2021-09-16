Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. Here’s how some of the worst performers were faring as of noon EDT. It looks like just one of those bad days for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday - September 16, 2021
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Is Worth Considering At $8.18 - September 16, 2021
- $3M solid gold avocado toast meant to be ‘symbol’ of generation - September 16, 2021