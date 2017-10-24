Gold price is fundamentally a function of real returns on different asset classes. Real returns have been diminishing since the early 1980s. The current high debt load makes it implausible for the real returns to go above 2%. Considering the current money …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Gold Could Move Between $1,160 And $2,500 In The Medium Term - October 24, 2017
- Gold Inches Lower as Stock Markets Rise - October 24, 2017
- Gold prices head lower on uncertainty over Fed leadership - October 24, 2017