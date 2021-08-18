Hedge fund manager David Neuhauser said the recent fall in gold prices offers investors a massive buying opportunity.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why gold is a ‘massive buying opportunity’ right now, according to one hedge fund manager - August 17, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains subdued below $1,800 on mixed clues, risk-off sentiment - August 17, 2021
- Priciest house on Atlantic Isle has gold-leaf fresco and onyx staircase - August 17, 2021