Diversification is key to safeguarding your portfolio from significant losses. While more volatile assets like stocks have the potential for high returns, gold can provide a counterbalance when they stumble. Experts recommend keeping 5% to 10% of your portfolio in gold for this reason.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why gold is a smart investment in any economy - April 17, 2023
- Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance - April 17, 2023
- Gold IRA vs. gold ETF: Which is right for you? - April 17, 2023