Gold is one commodity which has given a sustained appreciation in value year after year, rising by around 88% in the past 10 years. Prices are expected to show an uptrend in the coming years.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The price of Gold is still near its 2011 high - January 26, 2023
- Why gold prices are up, what investors should do - January 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes day’s high above $1,930 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - January 26, 2023