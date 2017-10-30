Why Gold Prices Could Rebound Once the Dollar Loses Steam

Gold prices are coming off their second straight weekly loss as the dollar continues to rally from its Sept. 8 bottom. The metal dropped 0.7% from Friday, Oct. 20, to Friday, Oct. 27. But you can’t say I didn’t warn you. I’ve been telling you for some time …
