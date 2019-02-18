We define that as a bear market that is over two and a half years in time and over 80% in price. It cuts both ways. The gold stocks from 2011 to January 2016 had declined more than 80% and for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why gold stocks will rally 10% in the near-term - February 18, 2019
- Auctioneer strikes gold with ancient coin hidden in secret drawer - February 18, 2019
- Gold Momentum Building Amid Weaker Numbers on U.S. Economy - February 18, 2019